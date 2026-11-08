Shop local this holiday season at Riverside’s Holiday Art Fair!

Saturday, November 21st, 11am - 6pm

Sunday, November 22nd, 11am - 4pm

Entry Fee: $1 suggested donation

Riverside Arts Center’s Holiday Art Fair returns Saturday, November 21, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday, November 22, 2026, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., bringing together more than 60 vendors for a weekend of shopping local artisans as the winter holiday season begins. Admission is a suggested $1 donation.

Held at Riverside Arts Center (76 N Huron St., Ypsilanti), the fair offers a festive environment for attendees to shop local artisans selling handmade art, vintage goods, self-care products, and more, all while supporting Riverside's year-round programming. Corned Beef Queen and Rite Spice will serve food in the plaza, and PUTT-R-Round will offer mini golf in the theater lobby.

Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown serves as this year’s vendor juror, selecting Best in Show and Runner-Up. Guests are encouraged to vote for the People’s Choice award. Winning vendors will receive a monetary prize. Award results will be announced by 2 p.m. Sunday.

Visit riversidearts.org/art-fair for event information, vendor highlights, and learn about our event sponsors. Follow Riverside Arts Center on Instagram and Facebook at @rac.ypsi.

Riverside’s 2026 Holiday Art Fair

Nov. 21st, 11am - 6pm, and Nov. 22nd, 11am - 4pm

$1 suggested donation for entry

76 N Huron St, Ypsilanti, MI