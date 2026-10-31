Riverwalk Theatre presents "Clybourne Park"

Clybourne Park

by Bruce Norris

Generously sponsored by Cinnaire

and also graciously by Bellabay Realty

A razor‑sharp, darkly funny look at who gets to belong in a neighborhood. Clybourne Park traces one Chicago home across two eras; first in 1959, when white residents scramble to block a Black family from moving in, and then fifty years later, when the now Black community pushes back against encroaching gentrification. The same house, the same battles, and a biting examination of how much—and how little—has changed.

November 5-8 & 12-15, 2026

Thurs 7:00pm - Fri & Sat 8:00pm - Sun 2:00pm

A Black Box Performance directed by Alan Greenberg