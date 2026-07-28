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Senior Discovery Hour

Senior Discovery Hour

Senior Discovery Hour is a gathering spot for senior citizens who want to learn about relevant and useful topics! Engaging experts will share their knowledge on various topics, participants will have the opportunity to network, and a light lunch will be served. The best part...there is NO COST!

First Presbyterian Church of Lansing
Every 2 weeks through Sep 02, 2026.
Wednesday: 11:00 AM - 01:00 PM

Event Supported By

Northwest Inititative
9895881615
madison@nwlansing.org
https://www.facebook.com/nwlansing/
First Presbyterian Church of Lansing
510 W Ottawa St
Lansing, Michigan 48933
(517) 482-0668
info@lansingfirstpres.org
https://www.lansingfirstpres.com/