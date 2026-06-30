Shake Your Teal Feathers: Sundae Stroll

The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance is proud to present our annual Shake Your Teal Feathers awareness event!

Join us at The Meadows at Millennium Park on Sunday, September 27, 2026, for a family-friendly community picnic and casual 1-mile walk/run.

Bring family and friends, wear your teal, and enjoy an ice cream treat while connecting with others and browsing our silent auction. It’s a fun and meaningful way to raise awareness and come together as a community.