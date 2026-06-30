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Shake Your Teal Feathers: Sundae Stroll

Shake Your Teal Feathers: Sundae Stroll

The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance is proud to present our annual Shake Your Teal Feathers awareness event!

Join us at The Meadows at Millennium Park on Sunday, September 27, 2026, for a family-friendly community picnic and casual 1-mile walk/run.

Bring family and friends, wear your teal, and enjoy an ice cream treat while connecting with others and browsing our silent auction. It’s a fun and meaningful way to raise awareness and come together as a community.

Grant Pavilion Millennium Park
$10-$30
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance MIOCA
734-800-6144
info@mioca.org
mioca.org

Artist Group Info

mereditharant@mioca.org
Grant Pavilion Millennium Park
1400 Maynard Avenue Southwest
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49534
https://kentcountyparks.org/parks-trails/millennium-park/