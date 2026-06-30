Shake Your Teal Feathers: Sundae Stroll
Shake Your Teal Feathers: Sundae Stroll
The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance is proud to present our annual Shake Your Teal Feathers awareness event!
Join us at The Meadows at Millennium Park on Sunday, September 27, 2026, for a family-friendly community picnic and casual 1-mile walk/run.
Bring family and friends, wear your teal, and enjoy an ice cream treat while connecting with others and browsing our silent auction. It’s a fun and meaningful way to raise awareness and come together as a community.
Grant Pavilion Millennium Park
$10-$30
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance MIOCA
734-800-6144
info@mioca.org
Artist Group Info
mereditharant@mioca.org
Grant Pavilion Millennium Park
1400 Maynard Avenue SouthwestGrand Rapids, Michigan 49534