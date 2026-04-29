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Shamrock Festival 2026

Shamrock Festival 2026

Join St. Patrick Parish & School for the Shamrock Festival — a brand-new, family-friendly summer celebration featuring carnival rides, games, live entertainment, food, and fun for all ages. Open to the entire community -- Brighton and beyond!

St. Patrick School
$25 Friday, Saturday &amp; Sunday
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

St. Patrick Parish and School
810.229.9863
rnardozzi@stpatchurch.org
https://www.stpatrickcatholicparish.org/

Artist Group Info

KATEGREULICH@GMAIL.COM
St. Patrick School
1001 Charles Orndoff Drive
Brighton, Michigan 48116
8592481472
rnardozzi@stpatchurch.org
https://www.stpatrickcatholicparish.org/shamrock-festival-landing-page