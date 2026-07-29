The Sky’s the Limit

Look up and be amazed at the stars above you. Enjoy Silent Sky in the Parish Theatre from November 6-15, 2026.

The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. When Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she isn’t allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Instead, she joins a group of women “computers,” charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who has no time for the women’s probing theories. In her free time, as Henrietta attempts to measure the light and distance of stars, she must also take measure of her life on Earth, trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love.

Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/SilentSkyTicketsNov6-15

Flex Pass Subscriptions: https://bit.ly/KazooCivicFlexPass

Group Rates: Call (269) 343-1313 or visit: https://bit.ly/KzooCivicGroupTix

Performance Dates and Times:

• Friday, November 6, 2026, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 7:30 PM*

• Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 2:00 PM

• Friday, November 13, 2026, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 7:30 PM

• Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 2:00 PM

*November 7 at 7:30 PM (ASL Interpreted & Audio Description Services Available)

By Lauren Gunderson

SILENT SKY is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service. www.concordtheatricals.com

