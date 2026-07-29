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Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein

Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein

Enjoy the Golden Age of Broadway with Songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein

The Kalamazoo Civic Senior Class Reader’s Theatre celebrates the golden age of Broadway with the delightful musical revue Some Enchanted Evening – The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein October 2-11, 2026, in the Parish Theatre.

Featuring the unforgettable melodies of legendary composers Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, this joyful evening of music brings together beloved songs from timeless classics such as The Sound of Music, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, Carousel, and The King and I.

Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/SomeEnchantedEveningTickets-Oct2-11
Flex Pass Subscriptions: https://bit.ly/KazooCivicFlexPass
Group Rates: Call (269) 343-1313 or visit: https://bit.ly/KzooCivicGroupTix

Performance Dates and Times:
• Friday, October 2, 2026, at 7:30 PM
• Saturday, October 3, 2026, at 2:00 PM*
• Sunday, October 4, 2026, at 2:00 PM
• Friday, October 9, 2026, at 7:30 PM
• Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 2:00 PM
• Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 2:00 PM
*October 3 at 2 PM (ASL Interpreted & Audio Description Services Available)

Music and Lyrics by RICHARD RODGERS & OSCAR HAMMERSTEIN II
Concept by JEFFREY B. MOSS
For Jerry Kravat Entertainment Services, Inc.
SOME ENCHANTED EVENING – THE SONGS OF RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

Parish Theatre
Every week through Sep 27, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
269-343-1313
boxoffice@kazoocivic.com
https://kazoocivic.com/

Artist Group Info

marketing@kazoocivic.com
Parish Theatre
405 W Lovell St.
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-343-1313
boxoffice@kazoocivic.com
https://kazoocivic.com/