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South Africa & Victoria Falls Info Session (Oct. 29, 2026)

Aerial shot of the Victoria Falls on the Zimbawe Zambia Border.

South Africa & Victoria Falls Info Session (Oct. 29, 2026)

The Michigan Public Travelers are embarking on an unforgettable African adventure! Discover the magnificent sights of Cape Town, South Africa, witness the breathtaking beauty of Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, and adventure through three African countries. Plus, experience the once-in-a-lifetime thrill of an African Game Drive.

Join us for a free information session on October 29 at 12 p.m. to learn more about this incredible adventure!

Zoom
Free
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Michigan Public
michiganpublic.org
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