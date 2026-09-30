St. Olaf Orchestra at Troy High School (Troy, MI)
St. Olaf Orchestra at Troy High School (Troy, MI)
The St. Olaf Orchestra, conducted by Dr. Chung Park, is a full symphony orchestra rich in international artistry and tradition and known for its enthusiastic and passionate performances.
Founded in 1906, the 95-member ensemble has been heralded as one of the finest collegiate orchestras in the country and won the 2013 and 2019 American Prizes in Orchestral Performances among colleges and universities.
This year's program features Richard Strauss's epic Death and Transfiguration, the toe-tapping Danzón No. 2 by Arturo Márquez, and Brahms’s energetic Hungarian Dance No. 2.
Troy High School
$0-$10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
St. Olaf College
507-786-3650
musicorgs@stolaf.edu
Artist Group Info
St. Olaf Orchestra
musicorgs@stolaf.edu
Troy High School
4777 Northfield ParkwayTroy, Minnesota 48098