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Stolen Lives Picnic For Families Impacted by Prescribed Harm

Stolen Lives Picnic For Families Impacted by Prescribed Harm

Families from across Michigan and beyond will gather at the Michigan State Capitol on Wednesday, July 29, for the first Stolen Lives Picnic ever held outside of the United Kingdom, marking International Prescribed Harm Awareness Day with a day of remembrance, education, and hope.

Hosted on the Capitol lawn from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Stolen Lives Picnic honors children, veterans, survivors, and loved ones whose lives were lost or forever changed following prescribed harm. The event creates a compassionate space where families can remember those they have lost, share their stories, and advocate for greater awareness, transparency, and informed consent.

Michigan State Capitol Lawn
11:30 AM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

London's Law
londonslawmedia@gmail.com
https://londonslaw.org/
Michigan State Capitol Lawn
100 N. Capitol Avenue
Lansing,, Michigan 48933
londonslawmedia@gmail.com
https://londonslaw.org/stolen-lives-picnic