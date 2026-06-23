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Swing for THAW Golf Outing

Swing for THAW Golf Outing

Join us for the 2026 Swing for THAW Golf Outing, an annual event dedicated to raising critical funds to help Michigan families maintain safe and stable utility services.

This event brings together supporters, businesses, and community members for a day of golf, networking, and philanthropy, ensuring that THAW can continue its year-round mission of providing essential energy assistance to those facing financial hardship.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026
Location: Northville Hills Golf Club

Activities: Enjoy an 18-hole, four-person scramble, lunch and dinner, networking opportunities, and a silent auction with prizes and raffles.

Participation: Golfers of all skill levels are encouraged to join.

Non-Golfers: Dinner ticket $75
Individual Golfers: $175
Individual Foursomes: $700

Registration: Visit https://birdease.com/34808/register to register
To learn more: https://birdease.com/swingforthaw

Northville Hills Golf Club
$75-$700
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

THAWFund
Mhill@thawfund.org
https://thawfund.org/

Artist Group Info

kayla@catalystmediafactory.com
Northville Hills Golf Club
15565 Bay Hill Dr Northville, MI 48168
Northville , Michigan 48168
https://northvillehillsgolfclub.com/