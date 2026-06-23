Join us for the 2026 Swing for THAW Golf Outing, an annual event dedicated to raising critical funds to help Michigan families maintain safe and stable utility services.

This event brings together supporters, businesses, and community members for a day of golf, networking, and philanthropy, ensuring that THAW can continue its year-round mission of providing essential energy assistance to those facing financial hardship.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Location: Northville Hills Golf Club

Activities: Enjoy an 18-hole, four-person scramble, lunch and dinner, networking opportunities, and a silent auction with prizes and raffles.

Participation: Golfers of all skill levels are encouraged to join.

Non-Golfers: Dinner ticket $75

Individual Golfers: $175

Individual Foursomes: $700

Registration: Visit https://birdease.com/34808/register to register

To learn more: https://birdease.com/swingforthaw

