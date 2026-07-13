Talk It Out, Walk It Out, presented by Remembering Cherubs in partnership with The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, is an annual awareness walk and community event to raise awareness of the health disparities impacting Black women. It serves as the kickoff event for Black Women's Health Month in Detroit.

Emceed by WDIV Local 4 News host Tati Amare, the kickoff event is held on Saturday,

August 1, 2026, and includes an opening ceremony and community conversation, followed by the symbolic awareness walk. Participants engage in structured wellness and educational experiences, including:

• Mini-workshops on under-discussed health topics

• Healthy food demonstrations

• Sound bath sessions

• Culture-centered interactive activities

• Access to the “For Us” Marketplace featuring local vendors

• $1,500 Target gift card giveaway, and more

