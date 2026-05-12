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Tano Jones Revelry Performs At Soaring Eagle Casino

Tano Jones Revelry Performs At Soaring Eagle Casino

Rhythm. Life. Melodies. Tales. Harmony. Love. These are the elements that define Tano Jones Revelry, the Detroit-born collective led by singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer Tano Jones. With a six-string in hand, a dusty hat overhead, and a spirit rooted in connection, Tano Jones creates music for the people and bring it directly to them. Their songs reflect real-life experiences, crafted into poetic narratives that inspire listeners to embrace life fully and dream bigger. Their sound and message speak to anyone searching for hope, unity, and purpose. Known for emotionally driven lyrics and authentic storytelling, the band delivers a powerful live experience that connects deeply with audiences.

Sammy Hagar Tour 2026
June 17th 7PM
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort