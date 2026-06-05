Get ready for a night packed with nonstop energy, crowd-favorite hits, and a dance floor that won’t quit as The Tap Monkeys take the stage for an unforgettable live music experience. Known around the Lansing music scene for bringing big party energy and an eclectic mix of rock, funk, pop, and feel-good classics, The Tap Monkeys know how to turn any venue into a full-on celebration. From singalong favorites to groove-heavy jams, their live shows are built for letting loose, grabbing a drink with friends, and staying out way later than planned. Whether you’re coming to dance, kick back on the patio, or just catch some incredible live musicianship, this is the kind of show that feels like the perfect summer night — great music, cold drinks, good people, and a packed room singing along together. Doors open at 6:00 PM Show starts at 7:00 PM UrbanBeat (1213 Turner St Lansing MI 48906) FREE SHOW, No Cover Fee