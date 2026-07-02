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Tech Talk

Tech Talk

Tech Talk hits the stage during Tech Trek with rapid-fire tech demos from some of the region’s most exciting innovators. Liberty Plaza transforms into an open-air theater of invention where the public can see, hear, and touch what’s next. It’s free, it’s fun, and it’s your chance to experience tech in action.

Liberty Plaza – Downtown Ann Arbor
01:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Ann Arbor SPARK
(734) 761-9317
https://a2tech360.com/
Liberty Plaza – Downtown Ann Arbor
310 S Division St
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104