Tech Talk
Tech Talk
Tech Talk hits the stage during Tech Trek with rapid-fire tech demos from some of the region’s most exciting innovators. Liberty Plaza transforms into an open-air theater of invention where the public can see, hear, and touch what’s next. It’s free, it’s fun, and it’s your chance to experience tech in action.
Liberty Plaza – Downtown Ann Arbor
01:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ann Arbor SPARK
(734) 761-9317
Liberty Plaza – Downtown Ann Arbor
310 S Division StAnn Arbor, Michigan 48104