Tech Trek is your all-access pass to Ann Arbor’s tech scene. Stroll down Liberty Street, where 60+ companies will showcase their latest innovations — everything from AI to aerospace — right in the heart of downtown. Enjoy hands-on demos, interactive games, and plenty of swag. Hungry? Local food vendors will be serving up crowd favorites throughout the afternoon. Want to explore more? Hop on a free pedicab to visit featured off-site locations. It’s free, it’s fun, and it’s the perfect way to experience the energy of our tech community.