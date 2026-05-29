Telescope Observing
Telescope Observing
Join us to observe the night sky with the 1857 Fitz telescope and our collection of modern instruments.
Located on Central Campus next to Alice Lloyd Hall and Couzens Hall. Free admission; no registration required.
The Observatory will be open for exploration even if the weather does not permit telescope observing. We strive to always have interesting things for you to do!
Last visitors admitted 30 minutes prior to closing.
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
Every week through Jun 26, 2026.
Friday: 09:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Friday: 09:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Artist Group Info
sgleslie@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu