Telescope Observing
Telescope Observing
Every Friday night. All are invited to drop in to use the Observatory’s 1857 Fitz telescope and other modern instruments. Exhibits are also open regardless of viewing conditions.
Last visitors admitted 30 minutes prior to closing. 9–11 p.m., 1398 E. Ann at Observatory.
Free, no registration required. (734) 763–2230, detroitobservatory.umich.edu.
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory, University of Michigan
734.763.2230
detroit.obserrvatory@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu