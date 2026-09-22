Tenth Avenue North with special guest Stars Go Dim
Tenth Avenue North with special guest Stars Go Dim
Tenth Avenue North is coming to Frankenmuth! Join us Saturday, November 7, at St. Lorenz Worship & Event Center for Tenth Avenue North’s Broken People Tour with special guest Stars Go Dim. Hear favorites like “By Your Side,” “You Are More,” “Worn” and “I Have This Hope” during an evening of music, encouragement and the hope we have in Jesus.
St. Lorenz Lutheran Church & School
29.95
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Tenth Avenue North
St. Lorenz Lutheran Church & School
850 West GeneseeFrankenmuth, Michigan 48734
989-652-6141
church@stlorenz.org