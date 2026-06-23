The Fire Within (Performance Infusion)

Author Jessica Faith Graham leads a conversation with five other artists, including woodworker Karl Zinsmaster, painter and sculptor Terry Hudson, musician Bob Michaels, actor/director/producer Cindy Franck, and wildcrafter Randy Boyle. Stories from the artists will reveal how they discovered their individual creative passions, and why they continue to find joy in the arts they practice.

https://emberlight.org/event/the-fire-within/

Free event