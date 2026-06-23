© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Fire Within (Performance Infusion)

The Fire Within (Performance Infusion)

Author Jessica Faith Graham leads a conversation with five other artists, including woodworker Karl Zinsmaster, painter and sculptor Terry Hudson, musician Bob Michaels, actor/director/producer Cindy Franck, and wildcrafter Randy Boyle. Stories from the artists will reveal how they discovered their individual creative passions, and why they continue to find joy in the arts they practice.

https://emberlight.org/event/the-fire-within/

Free event

Miners Memorial Heritage Park
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Emberlight Festival
(906) 285-7101
emberlight.org
Miners Memorial Heritage Park
771 E Ayer St.
Ironwood, Michigan 49938