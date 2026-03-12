The Moth: Anything Goes (Detroit - 12/3/2026)

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

ANYTHING GOES. Have a story that didn't fit a Moth theme? We're throwing themes out the window! This is your chance to tell a tale about whatever your heart desires. Carte blanche to share from the deep cuts, the archived memories, the untold stories. Everything but the kitchen sink. Was your name not selected from the hat? Does a blank page feel too daunting? Find inspiration from any of our past themes. You decide!