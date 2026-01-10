The Moth: Magic (Detroit - 10/1/2026)

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

MAGIC. Prepare a five-minute story about enchantment. An “abracadabra” in your life that rebuffs logical explanation. The improbable, the impossible, the unbelievable come true—for better or worse. Great beauty, wild coincidence, or a woman sawed in half before your very eyes! Pick a card. Any card.