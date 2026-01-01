The Moth: Origins (Ann Arbor - 11/17/2026)

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

ORIGINS. Prepare a five-minute story about beginnings. Lightbulbs illuminating, shells cracking, cocoons giving way to metamorphosis. Transitions and transformations. Bring us your tales of catalysts big and small, from puberty to graduations or first crushes to experiments. The impetus, the springboard, your backstory. Like every hero, we know you started somewhere.