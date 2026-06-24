Not just a swap, The Revamp is a movement. Come for the fashion, stay for the joy, leave with community. All styles. All vibes. All welcome.

We're hosting a Clothing Swap Festival and everyone is invited!!

Picture this, 700 of your best friends all clear out their closets and you get to take their unwanted things. While doing that, you get to enjoy amazing local musicians, meet new friends, and upcycle clothing.

At the end, all of the left over items are donated to local non-profits in Detroit!

Welcome to The ReVamp Clothing Swap Festival. You're in the right place!

👋 How it works:

- Clear out and bring all of your old clothes, shoes and accessories to the festival ON festival day. All genders, sizes, and age groups included.

- $25 to participate, pay at the door or via eventbrite.

- Kids under 12 are FREE.

- You'll receive unlimited bags of clothing and includes access to any workshops.

- Our amazing volunteers will process and organize your items for you. Just drop off and start hunting!

- All proceeds go to curating the clothing swap festival and needs for the volunteer team.

- All excess clothing goes to our beneficiaries.

- 70,000+ lbs of clothing donated to Detroit Non-Profits and counting!

🎁 All of the excess clothing will be donated to Non-Profits and Mutual Aid groups across Southeast Michigan.

🎵 Entertainment By Local Bands and DJs

🎉 Upcycling Activations, Workshops and Local Vendors!

🌭 Food from Local Favorite Food Trucks!