Wedding planning should be exciting, not overwhelming.

The Wedding Garage Sale brings together past and future couples through beautiful wedding details for another celebration. Discover decor, signage, tableware and incredible finds that can help you save time, reduce costs and create a wedding that feels uniquely yours.

Have wedding details you'd love to see celebrated again? Couples are invited to reserve a selling space and help another couple begin their next chapter.

August 23rd | 1-3 pm

Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site

Admission: $5 per shopper

Event details and seller registration are available at:

https://packardprovinggrounds.org/WeddingGarageSale