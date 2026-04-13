The Wedding Garage Sale
The Wedding Garage Sale
Wedding planning should be exciting, not overwhelming.
The Wedding Garage Sale brings together past and future couples through beautiful wedding details for another celebration. Discover decor, signage, tableware and incredible finds that can help you save time, reduce costs and create a wedding that feels uniquely yours.
Have wedding details you'd love to see celebrated again? Couples are invited to reserve a selling space and help another couple begin their next chapter.
August 23rd | 1-3 pm
Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site
Admission: $5 per shopper
Event details and seller registration are available at:
https://packardprovinggrounds.org/WeddingGarageSale
Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site
$5.00
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site
586-739-4800
maryanne@packardprovinggrounds.org
Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site
49965 Van Dyke AveShelby Township, Michigan 48317
586-739-4800