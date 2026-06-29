Tony Fields and Doug Decker—Miller Live at the Fountain

"Presented by Arbor Financial Credit Union

Tony Fields and Doug Decker are hands down the baddest R&B, soul and funk music duo in Michigan! Tony and Doug hooked up totally by chance in late 2007. Their first debut performance was at Four Winds Casino in 2008. They've been rockin' venues throughout Michigan ever since from Port Huron to South Haven from Sturgis to Petoskey! So make sure to check out this exceptionally talented R&B music duo!"