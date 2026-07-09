Tribute to Jazz & Poetry ft. Sky Covington

Detroit, MI — Sky Covington's Preservation of Jazz Monday Night Music Series proudly presents an unforgettable evening of jazz, poetry, storytelling, and original music featuring internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist, poet, producer, and cultural curator Sky Covington.

This special presentation celebrates the release of new music from Covington's latest project, Love Letters to Yah. Audiences will experience an intimate and inspiring journey through jazz standards, original compositions, spoken word, and personal reflections that showcase the artistry and vision of one of Detroit's most beloved cultural ambassadors.

The evening will feature special guest AJ Garner, whose musical talents and creative partnership continue to help shape a new generation of Detroit jazz.

Hosted by Detroit favorite Mike Bonner, the concert promises an atmosphere of inspiration, laughter, reflection, and world-class entertainment.

ABOUT SKY COVINGTON

An 11-time Detroit Music Award-winning vocalist, Sky Covington has become one of Detroit's most recognized voices in jazz. As founder of The Preservation of Jazz and CEO of Hug Detroit Community Collective, she has dedicated her career to preserving jazz history while creating opportunities for emerging artists and strengthening community through music, culture, and education.

Known for her powerful stage presence, rich storytelling, and emotionally moving performances, Covington continues to bridge the gap between tradition and innovation while honoring the legacy of jazz.