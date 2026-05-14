United We Rise: Free Juneteenth Concert and Festival

Let's Rise Together!

The Bay City NAACP invites the whole community to a free outdoor concert and festival in the heart of downtown Bay City. This is a celebration for everyone — bring your family, bring your neighbors, and bring your appetite!

Three live acts take the stage at Wenonah Park from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM: Ifficial Reggae Movement opens (Chicago, IL) with infectious reggae rhythms. Grupo Vidal (Kingsville, TX) follow with an only-in-America set mixing Tejano, country, bachata, and polka. Sound Proof Band (Detroit) close out the day with a Motown tribute that will have everyone on their feet.

Between sets: free video gaming stations for kids, poetry, dance, a fashion show, and a variety of food trucks serving global street food.

The day begins at 11:00 AM with a morning church service presided over by Pastor Ben Smith, featuring the renowned Faith International Ministry Choir. All are welcome.

Admission is free, and no tickets required. Just show up!

About Juneteenth:

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865 — the day enslaved people in Texas finally received word that the Civil War had ended and they were free, making the promise of the Emancipation Proclamation a reality. Now a federal holiday, Juneteenth is celebrated across the country as a day of joy, reflection, and community.

About the Bay City NAACP:

The Bay City NAACP is a local chapter of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization, founded in 1909. The local branch serves the greater Bay City area by promoting equity, community engagement, and opportunity for all residents.