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Velvet Carolers at Aurora: Winter Wizards!

Velvet Carolers at Aurora: Winter Wizards!

Join us Sunday, December 6th, for a magical evening at Glenlore Trails’ Aurora: Winter Wizards! Enjoy live holiday music from the Velvet Carolers (5:15–8:15 PM), along with delicious treats from The Little Donut Factory and The Food Bandit. Then bundle up and explore the illuminated woodland trail filled with enchanting lights, sounds, and seasonal wonder. A festive evening of winter magic for the whole family!

Tickets: https://glenloretrails.com

Glenlore Trails
05:15 PM - 08:15 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Glenlore Trails