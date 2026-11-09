Velvet Carolers at Aurora: Winter Wizards!

Join us Sunday, December 6th, for a magical evening at Glenlore Trails’ Aurora: Winter Wizards! Enjoy live holiday music from the Velvet Carolers (5:15–8:15 PM), along with delicious treats from The Little Donut Factory and The Food Bandit. Then bundle up and explore the illuminated woodland trail filled with enchanting lights, sounds, and seasonal wonder. A festive evening of winter magic for the whole family!

Tickets: https://glenloretrails.com