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Veteran Appreciation Day

Veteran Appreciation Day

My Brother's Keeper is a nonprofit organization in Flint dedicated to rehousing the homeless. We work with both the Saginaw and Ann Arbor VAs to assist veteran in this regard. This free event is dedicated to the veteran community. The event will include a free catered lunch, gift bags for the veterans, a raffle, and a silent auction. 100 percent of money raised will go back into feeding, clothing, and rehousing the homeless veterans that we serve.

Burton Eagles Club
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

My Brother's Keeper, Inc.
8103371589
https://mybrotherskeeperflint.org/
Burton Eagles Club
3317 E. Atherton Rd
Burton, Michigan 48519