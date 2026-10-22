Veterans Day book talk for historical fiction novel, The Accidental Journey of Charlie Brewster
Veterans Day book talk for historical fiction novel, The Accidental Journey of Charlie Brewster
In commemoration of Veteran's Day, we will discuss the journey of WWII veteran Charlie Brewster. Young Charlie rode the rails up from the Oklahoma Dust Bowl to Detroit's Eastern Market, where he was whisked away to a Michigan farm to live. When he heard about the Pearl Harbor attack on the family radio, he knew he had to enlist. Like many WWII veterans, Charlie's experience rewrote his life story.
Grand Blanc Senior Center
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Blanc Senior Center
810-695-3202
moen@gbtgov.com
Artist Group Info
Patty Duffy
psduff@gmail.com
Grand Blanc Senior Center
12632 Pagels DriveGrand Blanc, Michigan 48439
810-695-3202
moen@twp.grand-blanc.mi.us.org