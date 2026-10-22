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Veterans Day book talk for historical fiction novel, The Accidental Journey of Charlie Brewster

Veterans Day book talk for historical fiction novel, The Accidental Journey of Charlie Brewster

In commemoration of Veteran's Day, we will discuss the journey of WWII veteran Charlie Brewster. Young Charlie rode the rails up from the Oklahoma Dust Bowl to Detroit's Eastern Market, where he was whisked away to a Michigan farm to live. When he heard about the Pearl Harbor attack on the family radio, he knew he had to enlist. Like many WWII veterans, Charlie's experience rewrote his life story.

Grand Blanc Senior Center
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Blanc Senior Center
810-695-3202
moen@gbtgov.com
https://www.grandblanctwpmi.gov/393/Senior-Services

Artist Group Info

Patty Duffy
psduff@gmail.com
https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/41022193.Patty_Duffy
Grand Blanc Senior Center
12632 Pagels Drive
Grand Blanc, Michigan 48439
810-695-3202
moen@twp.grand-blanc.mi.us.org
https://www.grandblanctwpmi.gov/393/Senior-Services