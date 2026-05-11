Walking Tour: Creating Michigan: Key Moments in U-M’s Early History

Explore the first 70 years of U-M history, from the University’s Native American land accession and its origins in Detroit in 1817 to its move to Ann Arbor and emergence as a research university after 1837. We’ll traverse the original 40-acre campus, learning about the professors, presidents, and students who walked the Diag nearly two centuries ago.

Guided walking tour led by student docents. Duration: 1.5 hours; 0.6 miles.

Meet at the steps of Angell Hall facing State Street.

Tour will take place in rain or snow, but will be cancelled for severe weather (registrants will be notified via email).

Registration required: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/2qsese6