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Walking Tour: Creating Michigan: Key Moments in U-M’s Early History

Walking Tour: Creating Michigan: Key Moments in U-M’s Early History

Explore the first 70 years of U-M history, from the University’s Native American land accession and its origins in Detroit in 1817 to its move to Ann Arbor and emergence as a research university after 1837. We’ll traverse the original 40-acre campus, learning about the professors, presidents, and students who walked the Diag nearly two centuries ago. 
Guided walking tour led by student docents. Duration: 1.5 hours; 0.6 miles.
Meet at the steps of Angell Hall facing State Street. 
Tour will take place in rain or snow, but will be cancelled for severe weather (registrants will be notified via email).
Registration required.

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
detroitobservatory.umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
https://detroitobservatory.umich.edu/