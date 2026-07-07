Walmart Wellness Day - Free Event!

Walmart will host its nationwide Walmart Wellness Day, offering free health screenings, low-cost immunizations, pharmacist counseling, and giveaways. Vision screenings will be available at stores with Vision Centers. Following the July 1 launch of the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program, the event will also provide weight-management education, GLP-1 resources, nutrition guidance, and information on virtual care options.

When: Saturday, July 25th - 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Where: All Walmart Pharmacy Locations

Registration: No appointment necessary.

Cost: Free

Website: https://www.walmart.com/wellnesshub

The Wellness Hub - Walmart.com

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