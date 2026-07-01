Welcome Week Guided Tour

Join us to learn more about the history of Clements Library, its programs, and collections. Highlights include Benjamin West's iconic painting "Death of General Wolfe," a Revolutionary War-era trunk that once housed General Thomas Gage's papers, and the current exhibit, "Up, Up, & Away: A History of Ballooning in America," closing on August 28.

Arrive at our North Entrance to check-in for your tour. This entrance is accessible and an elevator is available to move between floors.

We want to ensure full participation in our events. If an accommodation would promote that, please let us know.