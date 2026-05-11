Wendell Harrison & The Tribe Headlines a Historic Tribute to Pharaoh Sanders
Wendell Harrison & The Tribe Headlines a Historic Tribute to Pharaoh Sanders
Detroit Jazz Royalty Takes the Stage — Wendell Harrison & The Tribe Headlines a Historic Tribute to Pharaoh Sanders
On Monday, May 11th, Sky Covington’s Preservation of Jazz proudly presents a monumental evening of spiritual jazz and Black musical excellence at Aretha’s Jazz Café—headlined by one of Detroit’s most revered living jazz legends:
Wendell Harrison
A master saxophonist, clarinetist, composer, educator, and cultural architect, Wendell Harrison stands as one of the most important figures in Detroit jazz history.
As co-founder of the legendary Tribe Records, Harrison helped shape Detroit’s revolutionary Black arts and jazz movement of the 1970s—creating music rooted in liberation, spirituality, and cultural pride. Over the course of his extraordinary career, he has performed with icons including Sun Ra, Marvin Gaye, Grant Green, and Hank Crawford, while mentoring generations of artists and preserving Detroit’s jazz legacy through education and community work.
Now, Harrison brings that unmatched legacy to the stage in:
A Tribute to Pharaoh Sanders
This soul-stirring performance honors the transcendent life and music of the legendary Pharaoh Sanders, whose groundbreaking work redefined spiritual jazz for generations.
Featuring an All-Star Ensemble
Wendell Harrison – Saxophone
Pamela Wise – Piano
Gayelynn McKinney – Drums
Kevin Jones – Percussion
Sky Covington – Vocals
Man – Vocals
Mike Abbo - Upright Bass
Hosted by Mike Bonner
Together, this extraordinary cast will guide audiences through an immersive musical journey celebrating the healing, prayerful, and liberating spirit of Sanders’ music.
This is not simply a concert—
It is a spiritual jazz experience.
A history lesson.
A celebration of Black musical genius.
Event Details
Monday, May 11, 2026
Aretha’s Jazz Café
350 Madison, Detroit, MI
Doors Open: 6:00 PM
Showtime: 7:30 PM
Tickets: $40
Free Parking
Reserve Your Seat Early
This promises to be one of the most significant jazz evenings of the season.
Presented by Sky Covington’s Preservation of Jazz
Hosted by Mike Bonner • Curated by Sky Covington