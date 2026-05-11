Detroit Jazz Royalty Takes the Stage — Wendell Harrison & The Tribe Headlines a Historic Tribute to Pharaoh Sanders

On Monday, May 11th, Sky Covington’s Preservation of Jazz proudly presents a monumental evening of spiritual jazz and Black musical excellence at Aretha’s Jazz Café—headlined by one of Detroit’s most revered living jazz legends:

Wendell Harrison

A master saxophonist, clarinetist, composer, educator, and cultural architect, Wendell Harrison stands as one of the most important figures in Detroit jazz history.

As co-founder of the legendary Tribe Records, Harrison helped shape Detroit’s revolutionary Black arts and jazz movement of the 1970s—creating music rooted in liberation, spirituality, and cultural pride. Over the course of his extraordinary career, he has performed with icons including Sun Ra, Marvin Gaye, Grant Green, and Hank Crawford, while mentoring generations of artists and preserving Detroit’s jazz legacy through education and community work.

Now, Harrison brings that unmatched legacy to the stage in:

A Tribute to Pharaoh Sanders

This soul-stirring performance honors the transcendent life and music of the legendary Pharaoh Sanders, whose groundbreaking work redefined spiritual jazz for generations.

Featuring an All-Star Ensemble

Wendell Harrison – Saxophone

Pamela Wise – Piano

Gayelynn McKinney – Drums

Kevin Jones – Percussion

Sky Covington – Vocals

Man – Vocals

​Mike Abbo - Upright Bass

Hosted by Mike Bonner

Together, this extraordinary cast will guide audiences through an immersive musical journey celebrating the healing, prayerful, and liberating spirit of Sanders’ music.

This is not simply a concert—

It is a spiritual jazz experience.

A history lesson.

A celebration of Black musical genius.

Event Details

Monday, May 11, 2026

Aretha’s Jazz Café

350 Madison, Detroit, MI

Doors Open: 6:00 PM

Showtime: 7:30 PM

Tickets: $40

Free Parking

Reserve Your Seat Early

This promises to be one of the most significant jazz evenings of the season.

Presented by Sky Covington’s Preservation of Jazz

Hosted by Mike Bonner • Curated by Sky Covington