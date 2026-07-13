Western Michigan Old Engine Club Show
Western Michigan Old Engine Club Show
August 6-8th, 2026 at Scottville Riverside Park Old Engine and Tractor Show featuring Doodle Bugs, Horse Pull on Friday night, Scottville Clown Band on Saturday night. Tractor Parades, Tractor Pulls, Kids Day Saturday 10-3
Western Michigan Old Engine Club Show
7.00
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
western Michigan Old Engine Club
2316132428
sharonmccumber@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
sharonmccumber@yahoo.com
Western Michigan Old Engine Club Show
700 South Scottville RoadScottville, Michigan 49454
2318983518
sharonmccumber@yahoo.com