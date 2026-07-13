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Western Michigan Old Engine Club Show

Western Michigan Old Engine Club Show

August 6-8th, 2026 at Scottville Riverside Park Old Engine and Tractor Show featuring Doodle Bugs, Horse Pull on Friday night, Scottville Clown Band on Saturday night. Tractor Parades, Tractor Pulls, Kids Day Saturday 10-3

Western Michigan Old Engine Club Show
7.00
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

western Michigan Old Engine Club
2316132428
sharonmccumber@yahoo.com
https://westernmicholdengineclub.org

Artist Group Info

sharonmccumber@yahoo.com
Western Michigan Old Engine Club Show
700 South Scottville Road
Scottville, Michigan 49454
2318983518
sharonmccumber@yahoo.com
https://westernmicholdengineclub.org