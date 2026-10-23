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What Could Possibly Go Wrong? A Musical Cabaret of Love, Lies and Bad Decisions

What Could Possibly Go Wrong? A Musical Cabaret of Love, Lies and Bad Decisions

From whirlwind romances and outrageous schemes to epic misunderstandings and spectacularly bad ideas, this musical cabaret celebrates musical theatre’s funniest, boldest, and most disastrous decisions. Featuring a powerhouse ensemble of performers, What Could Possibly Go Wrong? reminds us that sometimes the worst decisions make the best stories.

Theatre NOVA
$35-$100
Every week through Nov 15, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 03:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Theatre NOVA
7346358450
a2theatrenova@gmail.com
www.theatrenova.org
Theatre NOVA
410 W Huron St
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103
7346358450
a2theatrenova@gmail.com
www.theatrenova.org