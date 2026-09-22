Winter Celebration

Visit Pine Grove Park to see spectacular, lighted winter scenes while driving or walking through the park!

Decorations will be lit Nov. 27, 2026 through Jan. 4, 2027 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night.

These holiday displays and lights are created by local businesses or organizations. We have over 30 displays and additional lighted displays and photo stations.

This event is free for all ages. Pine Grove Park is located at 1204 Pine Grove Ave. in Port Huron, MI. Free on-site parking is available.