Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels Tailgate Fundraiser at EMU

This event is in collaboration with Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels AND EMU Athletics!

Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels is hosting a community tailgate event in collaboration with EMU Athletics and Zingerman’s Deli (us!!) on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11am-1pm (kickoff at 1pm) at Rynearson Stadium!

Tickets include:

Pre-game food stations & non-alcoholic beverages by Zingerman’s Delicatessen

Tailgate games to win prizes

Kids games and crafts

Game Ticket in reserved group seating near the 50-yard line

Post-game group photo in the End Zone

Adults: $40

Kids: $18

Family Pack (2 adults & 2 kids): $100

All proceeds go to YMOW to help us keep delivering nutritious meals to homebound and disabled seniors in Eastern Washtenaw County!