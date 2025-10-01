Secretary of State offices roll out new translation services

Non-English speakers going to Michigan’s Secretary of State branches now have access to a new language interpretation tool.

The offices are using a device called Pocketalk that officials say can instantly translate over 80 languages. They’re hoping to finish releasing it in every branch office by the end of October.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said it’ll protect users’ privacy and work better than alternatives like a translation app on a smartphone.

"When you’re engaged in a conversation about a transaction here in the State of Michigan, it can include a lot of technical terminology and state specific needs. So Pocketalk is uniquely programmed to help address those needs, whereas a typical translator may not effectively or accurately translate,” Benson said during an announcement in Detroit Tuesday.

Benson said part of the goal is making people feel more welcome at the Secretary of State branches.

Other speakers during Tuesday’s press conference described issues with having to rely on unofficial interpretation methods.

Ray Lozano is executive director of the Mexicantown Community Development Corporation in Detroit. He said he spent a large chunk of his career helping people who didn’t speak English.

“Interpretation involving the use of family or friends or neighbors is demeaning and a real violation of confidentiality. Even worse, the use of a child to translate makes them become the interpreter of life for their family and involves them in matters well beyond their knowledge,” Lozano said.

Benson estimated the new translation tools cost around $155,000 to get set up statewide. She said the annual costs would be about $42,000, saying that’s more cost effective than other options.