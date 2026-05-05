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Hundreds march in Grand Rapids to honor and remember missing and murdered Indigenous people

Michigan Public | By Dustin Dwyer
Published May 5, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
Women in red traditional skirts lead a march down a downtown street in Grand Rapids.
Dustin Dwyer
/
Michigan Public
Marchers for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Grand Rapids on Tuesday for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People's Day.

The event is meant to honor and remember the high number of missing Indigenous women, and of people affected by violence.

The Centers for Disease Control reports Native American communities experience violence at higher rates than other groups, and thousands have been reported missing nationwide. But gaps in data likely underestimate the scale of the problem.

In Grand Rapids, organizers gave speeches, held ceremonies and marched through the streets to raise awareness.

Samantha Brown is a community outreach specialist at Uniting Three Fires Against Violence, a group that offers help to Native American women experiencing violence.

She said her family has also been affected.

“So these issues are very deeply personal to me,” Brown said. “And I think for most any person here, I think they’re deeply personal. So it adds a whole 'nother layer to this issue of education and awareness. Because when we say our relatives, it really is. It’s our cousins and our sisters and our moms.”

Melissa Isaac has been the emcee of the annual event for the past few years. She told the crowd that violence against native people is not random.

“It’s connected to a long history of dehumanization and erasure,” Isaac said.

“It’s not always loud, neglect,” she added. “Sometimes it’s quiet. And quiet can be just as harmful, because silence teaches people not to look.”
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Community missing personNative American
Dustin Dwyer
Dustin Dwyer reports enterprise and long-form stories from Michigan Public’s West Michigan bureau. He was a fellow in the class of 2018 at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. He’s been with Michigan Public since 2004, when he started as an intern in the newsroom.
See stories by Dustin Dwyer
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