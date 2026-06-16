Former House speaker’s wife Stephanie Chatfield takes plea deal in nonprofit scheme

The wife of a former Michigan House speaker pled guilty Tuesday to embezzling from a “now defunct” political nonprofit associated with her husband.

Stephanie Chatfield admitted to taking between $200 and $1,000 from the Peninsula Fund. Her husband, former House Speaker Lee Chatfield, used the nonprofit to fundraise tens of thousands of dollars. Donors were not disclosed.

The plea deal lets Stephanie Chatfield serve probation instead of jail time.

Two more serious embezzlement charges will be dropped after she completes her sentence. A Lansing judge will determine her punishment on July 20.

In 2024, the Michigan Attorney General’s office accused the Chatfields of using money from the Peninsula Fund to fund a lavish personal lifestyle. A pair of consultants, Rob and Anne Minard, also faced charges for misusing funds. They accepted their own plea agreement last year.

Upon announcing Tuesday’s deal, Attorney General Dana Nessel reiterated nonprofits are meant for the public good.

“These are strictly regulated accounts and that regulation relies, in-part, on honest operations and truthful financial reporting. When public oversight fails to hold their operators accountable to their mission, and their donors, my office will act to maintain the public integrity, including, when necessary, by securing criminal convictions such as this one,” Nessel said in a press release.

Lee Chatfield still faces 14 felonies and one misdemeanor count for allegedly conducting a criminal enterprise, as well as for the embezzlement allegations.

Mary Chartier is Lee Chatfield’s lawyer.

“The plea agreement between Mrs. Chatfield and the Attorney General appears to be a thoughtful and reasonable one based on the facts and circumstances of the case,” Chartier said in a statement when asked for a comment on Stephanie’s deal.

Lee Chatfield is next due in court on July 22 for a motion hearing.