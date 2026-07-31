Muskegon woman sues after eating at a Taco Bell, contracting cyclosporiasis

A Muskegon woman is suing a Taco Bell franchisee and a lettuce company over her cyclosporiasis infection.

Kellye O’Hara alleges in a federal lawsuit filed this week that she ate at a Taco Bell in Whitehall in early July, and had hard shell tacos that included lettuce.

A few days later, her symptoms started. She eventually went to an urgent care and was transferred to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment. She later tested positive for cyclosporiasis, and had frequent diarrhea, severe pain, and chills.

The lawsuit says she’s allergic to the medicine commonly used to treat cyclospora, and a replacement has been on back order. Her lawsuit says she was released from the hospital but still has not fully recovered.

Michigan Public has reached out to Border Foods LLC and Taylor Farms for comment.

In an update this week, the state health department reported more than 10,000 residents have been infected in the cyclosporiasis outbreak, and nearly 200 have been hospitalized.

