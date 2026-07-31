Benson looks down ballot to win back Lansing

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Trifecta again?

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is already looking past the Tuesday primary and hit the road this week to visit swing legislative districts and stump for Democratic candidates in what her campaign is calling the Road to Trifecta Tour.

And why not? Her primary victory in the campaign for the Democratic nomination is all but assured. This a good moment to beef up that get-out-the-vote operation in Michigan’s purple zones that could be make-or-break in the fall. Especially while U.S. Representative John James and multimillionaire self-funder Perry Johnson continue cutting each other down in the battle for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.

Benson’s campaigning this week speaks to the Democrats’ lofty ambitions to once again control the Lansing agenda in 2027-28. Michigan Democrats still wistfully recall their glory days of 2023 after the party won full control of the governor’s office, the House and the Senate. It was the first time in nearly four decades that Democrats were running the entirety of the Lansing machine. The Dem trifecta used that power to repeal abortion restrictions, boost union organizing, adopt gun control laws and tick off other items on the progressive wish list.

Action slowed to snail’s pace a mere two years later when Republicans regained control of the state House and Speaker Matt Hall proved to be adept at wielding the tools of power even if it was just one of three legs of the stool. It made Hall an outsized power player in the Capitol as he leveraged his position to cut deals with Governor Gretchen Whitmer – often to the chagrin and frustration of Democrats.

And, of course, Republicans would also love to win a trifecta, but first will have to settle on their gubernatorial nominee and then work through any lingering hard feelings heading toward November.

But it goes to show where the Benson campaign team sees the future four days before the primary, spending time stumping with downballot hopefuls.

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Have questions about Michigan politics? Or, just want to let us know what you want more of (less of?) in the newsletter? We always want to hear from you! Shoot us an email at politics@michiganpublic.org !

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What we're talking about at the dinner table

GOP Govs race: The Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate primaries are the mirror opposite reflection of the gubernatorial races. U.S. Representative John James has the backing of President Donald Trump and much of the Michigan GOP establishment while multimillionaire businessman Perry Johnson continues his aggressive self-funded campaign with record spending levels. Johnson is trying to convince voters that he is the true MAGA candidate regardless of the Trump endorsement, which would be quite a trick. A recent Emerson College poll shows James with a lead, but within the poll’s margin of error.

No show: Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said this week that she will skip the Democratic Party’s August state convention . Nessel said Thursday that antisemitic threats and behavior at the party’s April endorsement convention leaves her concerned for her personal safety if she were to show up. Big differences on military aid to Israel amid the war in Gaza have caused a sharp fissure in the Democratic coalition.

Independence: Former Michigan Representative Sara Cambensy of Marquette wants to return to Lansing as a state senator, but she has filed to run not as a Democrat, but an independent . She filed 2,349 petition signatures with the Michigan Bureau of Elections. Cambensy, who was termed out of the House at the end of 2022, says she dropped her party affiliation because both parties have moved too far to the extreme left and right. Former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan could not muster the resources to make a statewide independent campaign work. We’ll see if an independent candidate for the Legislature can pull it off on a smaller stage.

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August Primary

Am I registered to vote?

Check if you’re registered to vote by clicking this link and inputting your information.

If you’re not registered to vote yet, you’ve missed the deadline to register online for the primary. You will now register in-person by visiting your local clerk’s office or a satellite location with proof of residency documentation.

You can register to vote and vote on the same day.

For more information on voting eligibility requirements, how to register or updating your registration, visit this website.

Looking for information on early in-person voting? Get all your resources here .

Where is my polling place?

The same website where you checked your voter registration status also tells you where your polling locations are and what times they are open.

Can I still get an absentee ballot?

While you still can register to get an absentee ballot, for all methods it’s recommended that you sign up at least 15 days before the election.

If you choose to register for an absentee ballot in-person, you have until 4 p.m. the day before the election to submit your request to your clerk’s office. If you are not registered to vote or need to update your registration, you have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to visit your clerk’s office, register (or update your registration), request an absentee ballot, and submit it on-site.

For more information on absentee ballots, how to request one and how to turn it in, visit this link.

Need to spoil your ballot because you changed your mind or voted for a candidate who has dropped out? Find information on that here.

And, finally, are you wondering what’s on your ballot? Check it out here !

For more information on candidates and their stances, check out this link .

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Yours in political nerdiness,

Rick Pluta & Zoe Clark

Co-hosts, It’s Just Politics

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IJP On the Road