Train service could return to Michigan Central Station by 2029

By the end of the decade, train service might return to Detroit’s iconic Michigan Central Station.

The landmark train station opened early in the 20th century, but the train service stopped in the late 1980s.

Under a new partnership involving the state of Michigan, the city of Detroit and the operators of Michigan Central, a new multimodal transportation hub could begin operating by 2029. The hub will serve as a passenger rail and intercity bus transit station.

“Downtown Detroit is open for business and on the move as one of the best places to live, work, and pioneer cutting-edge ideas,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in a written statement.

The governor’s office says the new hub will have several will:



Serve as a new gateway, expanding access to the city and state with a direct connection between the Detroit-Ann Arbor Innovation Corridor and Detroit Metro Airport;

Support economic opportunities with a proposed extension of a Chicago-Detroit Amtrak Wolverine train to Windsor and Toronto; and

Position Detroit as a leader in the region’s transit future, cementing Michigan as a destination for talent, investment, and innovation.



Under the Memorandum of Understanding, there will be a $40 million investment for initial research and engineering.

"As Detroit's innovation ecosystem grows at an unprecedented rate, our transit infrastructure must evolve alongside it by linking entrepreneurs and companies to emerging innovation zones and the opportunities they unlock," said Josh Sirefman, CEO of Michigan Central.

Purchased by Ford in 2018, the century old building underwent a major renovation, which was completed in 2024. Earlier this year, it was announced a luxury boutique brand hotel chain would take over five floors of the building with an eye toward opening in 2027.