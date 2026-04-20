New standards for educator mentorship approved by state

To address teacher shortages and improve teacher retention across the state, the Michigan Department of Education recently approved a set of standards for mentorship programs for new teachers, counselors, and administrators.

Mentorship for new teachers is required in their first three years. They’re also given 15 days of professional learning.

The Education Department said the standards will improve the mentorship programs in place at school districts, academies, and local education agencies.

Under the new standards , mentors should help teachers create enriching classroom environments, use teaching strategies that address different learning styles, and track student progress.

Mentors are also meant to prepare teachers to effectively meet the needs of students with disabilities, foster positive interactions with students changing schools and the parents or guardians of students.

The standards are set up in three parts: foundations, structures and practices. The foundation and structural components focus on establishing an effective mentorship program, while practices center on the mentors’ guidance of new teachers, counselors, and administrators.

“Students benefit when strong mentorship and induction programs support certified educators, improve retention, and help address teacher shortages,” State Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said in a press release.

The state Education Department worked with Western Michigan University to develop the standards based on rules from other states and education agencies.