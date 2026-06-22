Michigan Department of Education unveils new plan to support students with disabilities

Michigan’s Department of Education (MDE) has released plans to improve outcomes for students with disabilities.

Department leaders shared data earlier this month that showed students who receive special education services have greater academic success when they spend more time in general education environments.

According to MDE, four-year graduation rates for students with disabilities in Michigan increased by 5% over the last 10 years.

MDE plans to work closely with local school districts to improve access to special education services.

Lohren Carter-Nzoma is a deputy superintendent with MDE who presented the data to members of the state's Board of Education.

She said the department has a network of people helping put this plan into action.

“We'll continue to drive and garner support from a variety of stakeholders, which will include students, their families, districts, and partner organizations,” said Carter-Nzoma

During the meeting, the Board of Education voted to create a bipartisan Special Education Committee.

The committee will travel to school districts to evaluate statewide needs, identify effective practices, and collect input from stakeholders to inform future statewide policies and support systems.

“They stand ready and willing to partner and collaborate as much as possible with stakeholders. They are developing what that plan will look like,” said Carter-Nzoma.

In the 2024-25 school year, the graduation rate was 68.5% for students who spent 80% or more of their time in general education settings. Students who spent 40% to 79% of their time in general education had a graduation rate of 52.6%, while students who spent less than 40% of the school day had a graduation rate of 15.2%.

MDE’s Office of Special Education monitors Michigan’s public schools to ensure students who are eligible under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act receive a free and appropriate public education in the least-restrictive environment.

While each student has individualized needs, Carter-Nzoma explained what a “least-restrictive environment” means under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

“Students with disabilities should be educated and receive a free and appropriate education in an educational setting with their nondisabled peers to the greatest extent possible, that is appropriate for that student,” said Carter-Nzoma.

MDE has created a four-step plan to guide its next steps which includes collaborating with stakeholders and organizations to develop partnerships.

