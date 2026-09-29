© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

University of Michigan pauses freshmen no-grade policy for further review

Michigan Public | By Brian Manzullo
Published September 29, 2026 at 1:58 PM EDT
University of Michigan Central Campus sign
Anna Schlutt
/
Michigan Public
The University of Michigan's Central Campus sign.

The University of Michigan said it will pause its pilot program planned for fall 2027 that would remove letter grades for many first-semester students in the College of Literature, Sciences, and the Arts.

"The first-semester grade covering pilot program in the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts has been paused," the university said in a statement posted to its website Monday. "University leadership requested the pause to allow further input, analysis, and discussion. The pilot was initially scheduled to begin in fall 2027.

"College of LSA Dean Rosario Ceballo and her leadership team remain committed to continuing to work with the LSA community to help first-year students establish early academic momentum, support their well-being, and inspire their intellectual curiosity."

Under the plan, final letter grades for first-semester freshmen within the College of LSA - by far the largest college at the university - will be replaced with a designation of either “pass” or “no credit.”

The program was designed "to help foster an environment where college students can acclimate to the demands of a University of Michigan education and pursue new academic challenges," the university previously said.

Editor's note: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.
Tags
Education University of Michiganhigher educationletter gradecollege studentsmental healthMPRN Share
Brian Manzullo
Brian is Michigan Public's managing editor for multiplatform news strategy, joining the station in 2026.
See stories by Brian Manzullo
We need your support donation button
Related Content