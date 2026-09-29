Athletics outfielder sues Tigers after slamming knee into Comerica Park fence

Athletics outfielder Zack Gelof has filed a lawsuit against the Detroit Tigers, Ilitch Holdings and the Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority for damages after his right knee slammed into a Comerica Park fence during a game last summer.

“We are aware of the lawsuit and do not comment on pending litigation," the Tigers said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gelof was hurt in the third inning of a 4-1 loss to the Tigers on July 9 while making a sliding catch in foul territory and colliding with a metal fence. The 26-year-old infielder immediately grabbed his knee in obvious pain, a tear in his uniform pants showed where his leg made contact with the fence. He was left with a deep cut under his right knee cap, just missing the tendon, and didn’t play again until Aug. 10.

“This injury could have easily prevented through the most basic and inexpensive design," said Gelof’s attorney, Jon Marko. "It doesn’t take a stadium design expert to realize that sharp metal fencing in an area where players are required to slide and play around is a recipe for disaster like the one that occurred here.

“All they had to do was put cheap padding up like they did after Zack was injured and this entire incident could have been avoided. My son’s little league diamond is safer.”

Gelof hit .256 with 22 homers and 55 RBIs — both career highs — in 111 games during his fourth season. The A's finished the season 64-98, putting them ahead of only the Los Angeles Angels and the Colorado Rockies in the majors.